Saturday fire destroys truck

A vehicle fire at the Castleaird Plaza caused quite a stir Saturday afternoon. A Dodge truck located at the back of the plaza in the parking lot behind the Dairy Queen was destroyed in the fire.

The Castlegar Fire Department (CFD) was on scene just two minutes after the call came in at 12:47 p.m. on Dec. 12. The fire was completely extinguished about 15 minutes later, according to CFD chief Sam Lattanzio.

Twelve CFD firefighters, two command units, Engine 1, Engine 2 and Rescue 1 responded to the fire.

There were no injuries at the scene.

Lattanzio said the fire is now under investigation by the RCMP.

CALL TO ACTION: Send messages to Castlegar seniors on Christmas Eve

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter