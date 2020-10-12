Sasquatch Mountain unveils COVID-19 rules for upcoming season

Resort staff planning a job fair as they look forward to new season

After a difficult 2019-20 season, Sasquatch Mountain Resort is gearing up for a hopefully much better winter ahead.

The resort recently rolled out their COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming ski season. According to their Winter COVID-19 Protocols web page, the resort is to be fully open for operations during the winter.

Ticket must be pre-purchased online; same-day tickets can be purchased while supplies last.

As for season passes, November 15 is the final day to purchase. (season passes are available while supplies last). Season pass photos and subsequent waiver forms will need to be uploaded online, and passholders can go directly to the lift with no reservations required.

RFID cards will be available for pickup at the ticket window and they can be shipped directly to guests’ homes if tickets or passes are booked before December 15.

Face coverings or masks are mandatory in all indoor facilities except when eating; masks will also be available for purchase. Social distancing of at least two metres is required; to assist with this, there will be capacity limits in the lodge, in Snow School and between Magic Carpet riders, to name a few.

At Snow School, instructors and supervisors are required to wear masks and there will be a limited number of spots available for students. guests can pre-register for lesson times, which are staggered for optimal safety; discounts are available for early bird lessons.

The resort’s store capacity will be managed and be set up for one-way traffic. Touchless payment options will be available. There may be pop-up retail options available if weather permits throughout the season.

Staff will be available to clean and sanitize surfaces regularly, and sanitation stations will be available for guests throughout the resort. Resort staff will regularly be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will be placed together by department to minimize spread in the event of an exposure. All staff members will undergo detailed COVID-19 procedure training.

On the lifts, face masks or coverings are mandatory while in the lineups, on the lifts and unloading. Three lines will be reduced to two.

Resort staff encourage guests to book their rentals online as walk-up rentals, while available, will be at an increased cost. All rented equipment will be regularly sanitized and staff will manage the capacity of the rental shop, among other pandemic-related protocols.

As far as food and beverage services go, pre-ordering and takeout are both encouraged and “curbside” pickup is available. Staff ave reduced indoor seating and limited times permitted at the tables. Claiming and saving tables will not be allowed. Resort staff says there will be more locations where guests can purchase food.

All rules are available online at www.sasquatchmountain.ca. For booking information, call 1-866-567-6866 or email info@sasquatchmountainresort.ca.

Upcoming Job Fair

Sasquatch Mountain announced a job fair for multiple positions, taking place on Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the resort’s lodge, located at 20955 Hemlock Valley Road. Available positions include instructors, lift operators, security, bus drivers, ticket sales and much more. Interested candidates are asked to bring their resumes and must have their own reliable transportation or be able to take the shuttle from Mission over the winter.

