Snowman out on the Omineca Ski trails. (Submitted photo)

Sasquatch making snowmen

Apparently the Sasquatch out at the Omineca Ski Club is now making snowmen. Randy the groomer found this snowman we think was made by "Randy" the Sasquatch. Apparently he was having some fun with the new snow. Boulder, Roller Coaster, Scampering Squirrel, Creekside, Dynamite and the dips have all groomed as of Sunday. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)