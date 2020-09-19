Sasquatch Cyclery, Sparwood’s first ever bike shop, is now open

Sparwood and Elkford residents can now have their bikes serviced and tuned in Sparwood

Sasquatch Cyclery, Sparwood’s first bike repair shop, has been busy servicing bikes since they opened to the public this past May.

The shop operates out of Sparwood Heights, from the garage of avid cyclers, Rob and Jennifer King.

With biking becoming increasingly popular in Sparwood and Elkford, the shop fills a void in bicycle repair shops for residents who previously had to drive to Fernie to have their bikes serviced.

Specializing in overnight services when imported parts are not required, locals can deliver their bikes one day, and have it back before the following evening.

“We have found that a lot of people have appreciated not having to do the drive to Fernie twice, sometimes even having to leave their bike there for a couple days,” said Jennifer.

“Now, people can drop off their bike on their way to work in the morning, and pick it up by the next morning, so it’s really convenient.”

The duo prides themselves on their great relationship with the other bike shops in Fernie, who source their parts and are very supportive of the new endeavour.

With mountain biking picking up since the pandemic began, the couple looks forward to further encouraging residents to get involved in the sport. “The mountain bike culture was almost non-existent when we moved here,” said Jennifer.

“What we wanted to do and what we have done, is to help bring mountain bike culture to Sparwood. In the last two years we have gone to just a few people mountain biking in Sparwood, to literally the whole community being interested, so it’s only going to explode from here.”

Sasquatch Cyclery seeks to stay open year round. Though quiet at the moment, the couple expects to be busy again come October, as they encourage residents to bring their mountain bikes in for an end of season service, prior to switching gears to fat biking for the winter.

Heavily involved in Sparwood’s cycling community, Rob sits on the board of the Sparwood Trails Alliance, while Jennifer manages a popular cycling Facebook group, Sparwood Mountain Bike. The group meets for rides every Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For more information on Sasquatch Cyclery, including quotes, booking, and contact details, visit the Sasquatch Cyclery’s Facebook page.

Fernie Free Press