Sardis neighbourhood planning process set to begin in Chilliwack

Sardis neighbourhood boundaries are shown on this map. (City of Chilliwack)

The Sardis area of Chilliwack is expected to see an influx of 6,800 more residents in the coming years, who will one day be living in an estimated 4,000 new dwellings.

A comprehensive process to map out the Sardis Neighbourhood Plan has been initiated by City of Chilliwack, with a public engagement process designed with ample opportunities and diverse methods for commentary.

“The plan, once complete, will establish a common vision for the neighbourhood and provide clear direction for future decision-making regarding growth and infill development in Sardis, with a focus on promoting complete and healthy community development,” according to City of Chilliwack.

“Through the plan, environmental, physical, social and economic factors related to the development of this neighbourhood will be looked at in order to better define the role of this area within the City’s overall long-term growth strategy.”

Several opportunities for the public to get involved in the creation and vision of the Sardis Neighbourhood Plan have been established.

Public engagement methods:

• public survey (online/print)

• pop-up booth

• stakeholder workshops

• community meetings

Dates and times for planning events will be set shortly. To complete the Sardis community survey click here

The project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020.

For more details contact the Planning and Strategic Initiatives Department at 604-793-2906. For those who wish to be contacted for updates during the public engagement process, email planning@chilliwack.com.

