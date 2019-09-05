SAR responds to injured runner on Terrace Mountain

Volunteers carry woman down to BC Ambulance following leg fracture

SAR located and carried an injured runner who fractured her leg on the Down Tube Trail on Terrace Mountain on Sept. 4. (SAR Facebook Photo)

Terrace Search and Rescue (SAR) retrieved an injured runner on Terrace Mountain yesterday morning.

On Sept. 4 at approximately 10:45 a.m., SAR was tasked by BC Ambulance to help locate and carry out a woman who had fractured her leg near her ankle after slipping on the Down Tube Trail, according to a Sept. 5 SAR’s Facebook post.

The woman had been running with her friend when the incident occurred.

SAR writes that when they arrived on the scene, she was lying in the middle of the trail covered in a bright orange emergency blanket. They then began their rewarming process, splinting the injured leg and carried her down the trail on a stretcher.

When they reached steadier ground on the Flathead Trail, she was loaded onto a SAR stretcher wheel until being handed off to BC Ambulance waiting below at Kitselas Road.

SAR expressed gratitude online to the woman’s husband and a local biker who helped the four SAR member transport her safely.

The Terrace Standard has contacted SAR for more information.

