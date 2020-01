Fernie and Sparwood Search and Rescue (SAR) were called to action on Friday night at around 11:50 p.m.

Fernie and Sparwood Search and Rescue (SAR) were called to action on Friday night at around 11:50 p.m.

Two timber sledders from Calgary, who were staged out of Corbin Road did not return to their vehicles as planned.

According to Fernie SAR, “following a series of gas and engine issues they spent the night in a cabin in the Leach Ridge area before activating their SPOT device.”

SAR responded via Ascent Helicopters to pick up the two men early Saturday morning.