SAR crews looking for 82-year-old mushroom picker south of Cultus Lake

Family says Valentina Kushnareva likely walked into the woods in the area south of Chilliwack

The area south of Cultus Lake in the Columbia Valley where an 82-year-old woman went missing on Oct. 3, 2019.

Search and Rescue volunteers are in the Columbia Valley Friday looking for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Valentina Kushnareva was likely mushroom picking near the border of Cultus Lake Provincial Park south of Lindell Beach.

Her daughter-in-law Tatiana posted on social media about the disappearance.

“We suspect she went to look for mushrooms and either got lost in the forest (unlikely) or fell and injured herself and could not come back,” she wrote on a Facebook group dedicated to the Columbia Valley area south of Cultus Lake. “Police has been searching since last night. Our property has been searched twice, and she is not here.

“We are guessing she could go from our property (end of Frost Road) to the provincial park area, possibly through the Linley camp.”

Valentina Kushnareva has no identification with her, and is described as five feet tall.

Members of Chilliwack Search and Rescue were called out Thursday evening, some volunteers spent the entire night searching the area. Mission Search and Rescue also has members in the area looking.

Anyone with information about Valentina Kushnareva is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611.

