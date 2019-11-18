Santa’s Workshop in need of magical Christmas donations

Shelves at the workshop are looking somewhat bare, Santa's Workshop is needing used toy donations.

Santa’s Workshop ‘elf’ Chris repairs a bike at the back of the workshop in 2018. Photo by Terry Farrell

So far, its elves don’t have enough to do. Clean out your cupboards and play areas, and bring your “gently used” toy items down to the workshop.

Elves will gladly fix what needs fixing and clean items to get them into almost new condition.

The sooner we get used donations into the workshop, the better, as it takes time to have them ready for our first shopping day which very early in December.

As well, new toys and cash donations are always most appreciated.

Recently, drop boxes have been delivered to the following locations:

Courtenay – BMO, Courtenay Museum, Coast Capital Savings on Lerwick Rd, Mosaic Vision on Lerwick, Driftwood Mall, Fabricland, Island Honda, London Drugs, Downtown Dental, Scotia Bank on 5th St, Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, Ocean Chiropractic, Toyota Dealership, Credit Union on-4th St. & the Ryan Rd branch, TD Bank on Ryan Rd, Braidwood Dental Centre

Comox – Credit Union on Comox Ave, Comox Mall, Slegg Construction, Scotia Bank on Comox Ave, Terry Blasco Dentist, TD Bank on Guthrie

We are so fortunate to live in such a caring and giving community, and all the elves at the workshop are most grateful for the wonderful Christmas spirit year after year.

This Christmas season, Santa’s Workshop is located at 464 Puntledge Rd. in Courtenay. Hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Call 250-897-0098 to make appointments.