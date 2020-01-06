Santa’s Sleigh Bus brings in over 37k worth of donations for those in need

The District of Lake Country's annual program has been a mainstay in the Okanagan for 17 years

The Santa Sleigh Bus made appearances at the Stuart Park skating rink, the Lake Country Food Bank and the Capital News Centre. (Contributed)

The District of Lake Country’s annual Santa Sleigh Bus exceeded expectations in it’s 17th year.

Through the support of the community, the initiative helped raise a combined total of $37,163.96 for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper program, the Lake Country Food Bank and the Salvation Army Food Bank West Kelowna.

“This would have never been achieved without your wonderful and generous support,” said a media release from organizers.

“It warms all our hearts in knowing we helped to provide Christmas to over 600 families who received toys and blessings in gift cards to help make their Christmas a little easier.”

The total donations are made up of over $14,000 in food goods and gift cards, over $16,000 worth of toys and over $6,000 in cash.

The Santa Sleigh Bus made appearances at many spots across the Central Okanagan over a one week span, including the Stuart Park skating rink, the Lake Country Food Bank and the Capital News Centre.

