Santa to visit Honeymoon Bay on Dec. 13

Santa will be in Honeymoon Bay on Dec. 13. (File photo)

The Honeymoon Bay Community Society will be cutting back on its festive activities this year, but Santa is still coming to visit the kids.

Spokesman Dick Orman said the society’s annual Christmas dinner for the community is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Dec. 13, Santa will be at the society’s hall to meet with the area’s children under strict health guidelines.

“We’re asking that parents phone in, give us the name of their children, and they will be given a time to show up and meet Santa,” Orman said.

“Only six families will be allowed in the hall at a time and, of course, the kids can’t sit in Santa’s lap due to the pandemic. Children under 12 years old will receive a $20 gift and a bag of goodies, free of charge.”

Orman said to call 250-749-3579 to set up a time to meet Santa, or call Paulette at 250-749-4446 for more information.

Lake Cowichan Gazette