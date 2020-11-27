Santa Photos at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre event suspended

Fraser Health Authority asked Highstreet to suspend event following new restrictions

The Santa Photos event will not continue at Highstreet Shopping Centre after Fraser Health asked organizers to suspend the event after new restrictions. (Highstreet photo)

Santa Claus’s stay at Highstreet Shopping Centre was a brief one this year.

The Abbotsford-based retail and dining destination announced the early end of the Santa Photos event after being asked by the Fraser Health Authority to suspend the event due to the latest Provincial Health Order.

Anyone with an existing booking will receive a refund.

The event had been approved initially and followed all proper protocol when it started on Saturday (Nov. 21).

Thankfully, Dr. Bonnie Henry stated that Santa Claus is probably immune from COVID-19 – so he will not spread the virus when he visits homes in Abbotsford and all over the globe on Dec. 25.

RELATED: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

Abbotsford News