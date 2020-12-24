Santa pays Elkford a visit

Santa was on-hand to hand out tasty treats to families. (Photo contributed)

Santa Claus has been busy these past few days, taking time out of his hectic schedule to visit every community in the Elk Valley as part of his exhaustive and comprehensive public relations campaign to bring cheer to all.

Elkford families had the chance to see the jolly man last week, when he dropped in on an Elkford drive-thru event on Dec. 19 where they could take photos and enjoy tasty treats from the comfort of their vehicles.

Organized by the Elkford Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Elkford Early Years, organizer Shawna Bryant said that community engagement was high, with 87 vehicles coming by to see Santa.

“(We) were so happy with the community support,” she said.

Earlier in the week, Santa also toured Sparwood on the back of a firetruck, and was seen waving hello to folks at Rocky Mountain Village in Fernie with some friendly farm animals along for the fun.

Santa the man himself. (Photo contributed)

Some of Santa's helpers at Elkford last week. (Photo contributed)