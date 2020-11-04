Santa pays early visit to Penticton

There may be a surprise pop-up 'photos with Santa' event this year at Okanagan Lake

Santa Claus came early this year in Penticton.

Photos on social media surfaced of Father Christmas taking a stroll along the Okanagan Lake promenade yesterday (Nov. 2) morning.

On his walk, Mr. Claus took the time to stop for a photo-op with a lucky family. He also dropped some details on where kids and parents can go for photos with Santa this year.

Santa will be at the Barley Mill pub Dec. 5, and “if the demand is there” Dec. 12 as well. He also hinted at the possibility of a surprise “pop-up” Santa event.

“In my heart … I would love to do a pop-up Santa picture thing down by one one of the lakes. Pop-up because it would have to be on a nice day … can’t plan for that, can we? And the logistics … if I can figure it out, I would in a heartbeat,” Santa wrote on social media.

