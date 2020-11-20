Santa lights tree in Courtenay to kick off Festive Fridays

Merchants will stay open later Friday evenings, with COVID protocols in place

Santa gets a little help to light the tree for Festive Fridays. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Santa got some help lighting the big Christmas tree in downtown Courtenay Thursday night, with some smaller “trees” joined him to mark the occasion.

Unlike past years, with Moonlight Magic, this was not a large public event because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the lighting kicked off Festive Fridays.

The public is invited downtown on Friday evenings to “Shop Early, Shop Local, Shop Downtown Courtenay” for this holiday season. Many stores will stay open until 8 p.m. on Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4 and 11 as merchants “get festive” with prizes and surprises for customers. There will be COVID-19 protocols in place.