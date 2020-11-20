Santa Claus still set to arrive with Aldergrove Christmas Light-Up parade

Annual holiday event, with socially distant restrictions in place, will happen Saturday, Dec. 12

The Aldergrove Christmas Light-Up parade is a go.

On Saturday, Dec. 12th at 6 p.m., Aldergrove residents are invited to line the streets in a safe and socially distanced manor.

The annual parade is in its 27th year and typically attracts thousands of participants and spectators.

Jodi Steeves, president of the Aldergrove Business Association (ABA), said the route is four miles long so people can be spread out safely.

Aldergrove’s Socially Distant Annual Christmas Parade is on…. 17 more sleeps. Saturday. Dec 12th at 6pm. More info… Posted by Aldergrove Business Association on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The route will start from Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre parking lot, head west on 29 Avenue, north on 264 Street, East on 32nd Ave, south on 276th Street, and then back west on 28th Ave, north on 272nd, and concluding back at the school via 29th Avenue.

Staples such as hot chocolate, face-painting, crafts, and other forms entertainment will not be a part of this year’s celebration.

No candy or holiday goodies can be thrown from floats.

READ MORE: Williams Park to shine bright for visitors via drive-thru display

Steeves told the Aldergrove Star that people are invited to sign up if they wish to enter a float.

They can do so by filling in an entry form before the parade date.

No horses or animals will be permitted to take part in the parade this year and there will be no float judging either.

More information can be found at www.aldergroveba.ca.

