The Santa Claus float is really popular with the crowd of children by the side of the road. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Santa Claus is coming to Lake Cowichan!

The Cowichan Lake Chamber's Santa Parade and Light Up is coming to town!

The parade begins Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. and goes “down the main drag right down to the gazebo at Saywell Park,” said the Chamber’s Amanda Nixon.

“The parade always happens on time but everything else is dependent on the public and who is there and when,” Nixon said.

The festivities at the park will include a holiday market, music, cookies, hot chocolate and of course, the hit of the night, a visit with the Big Man himself, Santa Claus!

Nixon estimates the light up will probably begin about 5:30 p.m. but get there early or you may miss out!

