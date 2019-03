The City of Vernon will perform routine sanitary sewer flushing along 32nd Street from 23rd Avenue to 43rd Avenue March 19-22. (Google Maps image)

Traffic may be impacted as City of Vernon crews perform routine sanitary sewer flushing on 32nd Street.

Flushing will occur along the street from 23rd Avenue to 43rd Avenue March 19-22.

“Traffic control personnel and signage will be in place to guide traffic,” the City said in a release. “Traffic may be slower than usual; however, the roads will remain open.”

