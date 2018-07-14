Sandy Mathies is running for Chilliwack city council

Creating affordable housing options and keeping the community safe are two of his platform planks

Cannor Nurseries president Sandy Mathies has announced he is running for city council.

Creating more affordable housing options and keeping the community safe are two of his campaign priorities for the upcoming election.

“I have lived in Chilliwack my whole life and love this place,” said Mathies in his news release. “My job running Cannor nursery allowed me to travel around the world, seeing all sorts of beautiful places but Chilliwack is still the best place around.”

He has a small farm and house in Sardis.

“My 18 years of experience working with and becoming president of the BC Nursery and Landscape association and being vice chair of the BC Agriculture Council, gave me great insight into the struggles of all farmers and the challenges of dealing with provincial and federal governments when it came to policy and funding,” Mathies said.

He has volunteered on several finance committees, and as such understands the importance of fiscal restraint.

“I believe in the redevelopment of downtown Chilliwack as a place to live and shop and that we must plan for affordable housing options so our children won’t have to leave the city to find a home.”

The 55-year-old council candidate has been married for more than 30 years to Janet, and they have raised three daughters, and have one grandson.

“With the redevelopment we must also adjust our policing model so that all residents can feel safe using the downtown at any time of day or night and that we don’t just move the problems to a different area.

“Keeping all of Chilliwack a safe place to live and work must be the city council’s number one priority.”

