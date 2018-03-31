Sandbagging support needed for South Okanagan residents

Volunteers needed to help fill and place sandbags for residents in Willowbrook and rural Oliver

Residents in the southern part of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are making a plea to the public to help with sandbagging.

The RDOS emergency operations social media account sent out a message on Friday for a family in rural Oliver on Sunflower Street just north of Road 5 asking for assistance as a new creek has the potential to affect their home.

That was followed with a message on Saturday asking for volunteers to help Willowbrook residents with filling and placing sandbags.

Willowbrook residents are in need of volunteers to help with the filling and placing of sand bags. The RDOS delivered more sand for residents to armour their properties against flooding. If you can help – Contact Brenda at 250-498-6999 pic.twitter.com/fiX7rmWUeV — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) March 31, 2018

Property owners are reminded to monitor their basements and prepare for higher water levels as upland snow continues to melt.

The RDOS is providing residents support with sand and sand bags at locations where damage or flooding has occurred including:

Electoral Area A (Osoyoos, rural Osoyoos)

— Town of Osoyoos – opposite of the Dairy Queen on Main Street in the vacant lot

Electoral Area C (rural Oliver)

– Willowbrook Fire Hall – 3395 Willowbrook Rd. and the corner of Myers Road and Johnson Road

— Willowbrook — corner of Myers Road and Johnson Crescent

— Sportsman Bowl — 124 Sportsman Bowl Rd. and 7841 Highway 97

— Park Hill Road — 7349 Knight Rd.

— Island Way — 7165 Island Way Rd.

– Oliver Fire Hall – 369 Similkameen Ave.

Electoral Area D (east and west side of Skaha Lake, Kaleden, Twin Lakes and Okanagan Falls)

– Okanagan Falls – Keogan Park, across from 1512 Cedar St.

— Twin Lakes — Taggard Crescent and Highway 3A

Electoral Area E (Naramata, Glenfir and Indian Rock)

– Naramata Fire Hall – 1095 Lower Debeck Rd.

Keremeos, Cawston, Olalla (South Similkameen)

— Keremeos — Highway 3A and 1st Avenue