Sandbag pickup location established in Okanagan Falls

CSRD residents are getting a break on fees to dispose of sand bags and flood-related debris. -File photo

With spring around the corner the RDOS is helping residents prepare for potential flooding.

A sand and sandbag pickup location has been established at Keogan Park, 1525 Cedar Street in Okanagan Falls.

Those requiring sandbags in other regions should contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) during regular business hours at 350-490-4225.

The RDOS explained in a release that in B.C., property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps on their property to protect their home and property from flooding. They further explained that government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures.

For instructions on how to property construct a sandbag wall, visit the RDOS website here.

