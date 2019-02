David Sanchez scored the winning goal in the third period as the Nelson Leafs held off the Spokane Braves 3-2 at home Friday.

Keenan Crossman and Shawn Campbell also scored as the Leafs (33-10-2) won their sixth straight game. Caiden Kreitz meanwhile made 17 saves for the win.

Jed Butler scored a power-play goal and a short-handed goal in the third to make it a game for Spokane (19-24-4), while Campbell Arnold finished with 22 saves.

Nelson next faces the Fernie Ghostriders on Saturday night.