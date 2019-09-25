San Pareil wants to be ready for emergencies

File photoShorewood San Pareil Owners and Residents Association wants to establish emergency plans for the area.

There is only one way in and way out of San Pareil.

And there is a concern that if a catastrophic emergency happens, the community be on its own until medical personnel can reach the area.

To increase the safety of residents in the community, the Shorewood San Pareil Owners and Residents Association wants to acquire first aid equipment and emergency responsible supplies.

They plan to establish five kits to be placed strategically throughout the neighbourhood and enable the residents to be self-sufficient immediately after a disaster.

It is now asking the Regional District of Nanaimo to fund this plan.

The RDN board had granted $4,800 for the association to apply on a signage and communications plans to inform residents of services and restriction and also emergency evacuations. The money has not been disbursed as the evacuation plan and government approvals related to the signage have not been obtained.

The association now wants that fund to be re-allocated towards the purchase first aid equipment and supplies.

The Oceanside Services Committee at its meeting on Sept. 12, endorsed the request and it was forwarded to the RDN board for approval.

Electoral Area E (Nanoose Bay) director Bob Rogers, in voting in favour of the motion, indicated he would like to see the outcome of the San Pareil emergency plan.

“It’s those procedures, I think, that will set the tone for the ability of other area associations, resident associations to participate in a program like this going forward,” said Rogers, who indicated that there are a lot of places in the regional district that have one way in and one way out.

Leanne Salter, director, Electoral Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington, Whiskey Creek, Meadowood) agreed with San Pareil’s plan.

“They’ll likely be landlocked so it makes sense that now they’re preparing for that possibility because they’re not going to get anyone in there to help them in at any rate as there will be hospitals and there are other groups who will be taking the emergency responders prior to people living in San Pareil,” said Salter.

