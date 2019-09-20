SAMS students participate in Climate Change strike

SAMS students joined millions of people around the globe who walked out of school and work today

Students at SAMS participated in the global day of action for climate change by walking out of school today in solidarity with those around the world doing the same.

Millions of people, including hundreds of thousands of students of all ages, took part in the strike which is largely accredited to Swedish climate activist, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg.

The SAMS protest was spearheaded by student Trinity Mack, below is a speech she delivered before the students walked out of class.

Today, all over the world, millions of students like us are gathering to lead school strikes for climate action! This all started with a student named Greta Tunberg of Sweden. She couldn’t sit idly by, as politicians, governments, and corporations make decisions that negatively impact our planet, and all future generations to come.

The time for change is now.

Greta Tunberg will be addressing the UN Climate Action Summit, to demand real, and immediate change from world leaders – but we can do our part too.

Government inaction? This is our reaction.

Every time you make a choice to reduce, reuse, and recycle… every time you choose not to use plastic, you choose to ride your bike or walk instead of drive, you choose to eat and buy locally, you are making an impact.

It is our small daily decisions that will change the world.

Remember, there is no Planet B, we only have this one life to make a difference.