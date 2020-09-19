Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre reopening October 5

The Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre will be reopening Oct. 5, with COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure physical distancing and other safety measures. (District of Kitimat photo)

The pool facility will have COVID-19 restrictions and protocols in place for patrons

The Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre will be reopening as of Oct. 5.

Safety measures have been put in place to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. Reservations will be required to go swimming and can be made by calling 250-632-8955. Swim times and programming have also changed to ensure physical distancing, and change room use for patrons is limited to 15 minutes before and after using the pool.

The teach pool remains closed for the time being due to a structural issue. The District will have more information on the repair schedule for it come early November and say the repairs will require a full closure of the pool when they happen.

Visit the District of Kitimat website or Facebook page for more information.

READ MORE: Pool reopening delayed at Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre in Kitimat due to structural maintenance

Kitimat Northern Sentinel