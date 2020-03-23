Salvation Army Williams Lake moves to food services from truck, hamper deliveries

For now the breakfast program is suspended, food hampers will be delivered

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach for the Salvation Army in Williams Lake said they will be serving lunch from the emergency services unit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 the Salvation Army in Williams Lake will begin serving meals from its emergency response unit only and the breakfast program is suspended.

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, drove the truck into town Monday morning and parked it outside the community services building on Borland Street.

“We are going to be serving our lunch program through our emergency vehicle and our building will be closed to the general public,” she told the Tribune.

Anyone looking for the food bank, which will still run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, will be moving to phone only.

“That means if you can call 250-392-2423, extension 214, and please do not leave messages for any other extension, including my own and we will be delivering hampers between 2 and 4 p.m.,” she explained. “When we arrive at your place of residence at this specific time that we decide upon we will knock on the door and leave your hamper so please make sure you are home at that time to receive your hamper.”

So far she has enough delivery persons, but said if the time comes that she needs more she will put out a call to the community.

“We don’t have the means to provide breakfast at this point,” she added.

On Saturday the community held a successfully no-contact food drive for the Salvation Army.

In advance of the food drive, Robinson said cash donations can also be given online at www.salvationarmy.ca/donations where there is an option to select to give to Williams Lake.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul also moved to serving bagged lunches at Boitanio Park on Sunday.

