Salvation Army Ridge Meadows seeking volunteer drivers through holiday season

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is seeking volunteer drivers immediately until the end of December.

Volunteer coordinator Natalie Caya has put a call out to through the volunteer organization’s Facebook page.

The organization has been serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows since 1990 and holiday season tends to be very busy for the organization. From fundraising such as the Christmas Kettle campaign, the registrations for which will soon begin, to providing meals to seniors, and care homes, the organization takes up a lot of charity work.

“Do you love driving and feel confident and capable of driving an oversized refrigerated truck? Do you have up to two days a week to give? We are currently in need of a volunteer Donations Driver, starting immediately through to the end of December,” read the post.

Amelia Norrie, the fundraising coordinator for the organization told The News that the drivers would be specifically on the Emergency Food Hamper program. Under this program, the Salvation Army provides food security to those who are unable to secure food, while they wait for a more permanent solution either through a food bank or elsewhere. The food given through these hampers comes from community partners such as Costco, Walmart etc. and the drivers then need to pick it up from these partners and bring it to the Salvation Army.

“We already have Coun. Ahmed Yousef, who stepped up to drive once, possibly twice a week. We are still looking for a couple of more drivers,” she said, adding that their regular driver for this has temporarily taken up the role of Kettle coordinator for this year.

Those interested in volunteering can reach out to Caya by sending an email to : Natalie.Caya@salvationarmy.ca

