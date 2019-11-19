Salvation Army requires volunteer assistance

Every dollar that is raised through The Salvation Army's Christmas campaign stays in the Valley

Robert Tarko was new to Trail last month, but wasted no time becoming part of the Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraiser, the Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army officially launched its 2019 Christmas Kettle Campaign, which is its largest public fundraising drive of the year.

Now in its 129th year, the annual fundraiser seeks donations from the public to assist millions of people living in poverty. With one in seven Canadians struggling to make ends meet, the Salvation Army relies on this fundraising campaign to feed, clothe, shelter and empower those in need.

With a national $21.6 million fundraising goal, and a local goal of over $300,000 the Christmas Kettle Campaign enables local Salvation Army units to provide practical assistance to individuals and families in 400 communities across Canada.

Contributions also allow the Salvation Army to continue operating its life-changing programs, such as substance abuse recovery, housing supports, job and skills training, and budgeting and education classes, which help people find a way out of poverty, permanently.

Every donation to a Christmas kettle remains in the community in which it was given, in order to help local people in need. Last year, the Salvation Army helped more than 1.6 million people, providing 3.4 million free meals, assisting 261,000 with Christmas food hampers and toys and over 1.1 million with food, clothing or practical help.

“We believe that everyone needs an army and that people need to know they are not alone in their struggles,” says Brent Hobden, community ministries director.

“For more than 135 years, and through the generosity of our donors and volunteers, the Army has restored hope and transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Canadians.”

Hosted at more than 2,000 locations across Canada, the annual Christmas Kettle Campaign would not be possible without the thousands of kettle workers who volunteer their time.

Each year, the Salvation Army relies on the support of numerous corporate partners, including Walmart Canada, Loblaw Companies Limited, Costco, BC Liquor Stores, Canadian Tire, Cadillac Fairview, Safeway, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys, Bass Pro Shops, and many more, who allow Christmas kettles to be placed at their stores.

In addition to accepting donations of cash or cheques, many kettle locations will also enable donors to give with their debit or credit cards through tap-and-go technology.

Beyond donating to the Salvation Army’s physical Christmas kettles, FilltheKettle.com, a Salvation Army mobile site, will enable donors to give through their mobile devices or computers. Users of FilltheKettle.com can also host their own online kettle and encourage their friends, family, neighbors and co-workers to donate to the Salvation Army.

Donations to the 2019 Christmas Campaign can also be made at all local Salvation Army locations, online at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769), via mail 1580 Fitzgerald Ave, Courtenay BC V9N 5N5

Call 250-338-6200 or email dawn@cvsalarmy.ca for more information or to volunteer.