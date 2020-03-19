Salvation Army pantry is almost bare and in need of donations

Salvation Army Food Bank in Prince Rupert has shelves that are almost bare. There is a call out to the community to assist with donations. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic food supplies are short, said Lieutenant Sabrina Silvey on March 19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Salvation Army who helps more than 250 individuals and families in Prince Rupert per month, is sending out a distress call themselves to the local community for much needed assistance in urgent food donations.

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic creating anxiety and panic purchasing in a lot of communities, the S.A. has high concerns that the one weeks worth of food they currently have in stock will run out and leave the pantry bare. This will mean the Food Bank will be bankrupt of food and not able to service those in need.

“The current situation is the Prince Rupert Food Bank is getting low on food,” said Lieutenant Sabrina Silvey.

“Normally we would purchase food in bulk, but with the caps on everything we are unable to purchase things in bulk, there fore we can not fill our shelves,” she said.

Silvey does the purchasing herself and said ‘bulk’ to her is purchasing perhaps 30 cases each of veggies, tuna, bean or soup. Depending on the community need level these bulk supplies can last anywhere from 30 days to three months.

“The problem is province wide because of the high demand right now. They have put caps on how much people can purchase,” Silvey said.

“My fear is, we are going to see an increase as people are unable to work. We are going to see an increase in the need. We do not have the supplies for that at this moment.

“Prince Rupert is an incredibly supportive community. When times are hard they really come together. I’m just asking for community support.”

“It leaves us in a really hard position of trying to feed people in need when we can’t purchase the supplies.”

For food donations community members can call Lt. Silvey at 250 624 6180 ext. 4 to arrange drop off, or visit www.salvationarmy.ca where they can donate on line to the Prince Rupert location, as well as grocery gift cards are always welcome.

