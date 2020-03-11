Salvation Army in Houston holds open house at new location

The Salvation Army in Houston recently moved locations from Ninth Street now to the Houston Mall. On March 7 they celebrated their new location with a grand opening. Russel Tiljoe was in attendance and he blessed the new location, along with Major Dave Macpherson, area commander from Vancouver. The new location is much larger for food storage and houses the thrift store also. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
