Salvation Army gets truck load of produce

A free market will be held on Friday for anyone wanting some fruit and veggies

The Salvation Army in Smithers has received a trailer load of fresh produce and will be handing it out tomorrow.

Community ministry director for The Salvation Army in the Bulkley Valley Adam Marshall said they received a call from Ziggy’s Towing about an incident involving a truck.

“They were responding to a call of theirs when they discovered some fresh produce at the call they were at. We got a call asking if we would be willing to accept the donation of the produce.”

Marshall accepted the produce and volunteers helped to empty the fifty three foot trailer full of fruits and vegetables today at their drop-in centre on Main Street in Smithers.

They will be hosting an open market from 10-2 on Friday for the community.

“We will be handing everything out free of charge to help hand it off and pay it forward,” he said. “We are happy to be used as the support for them and for anything they receive but at the same time, it doesn’t make sense for us to keep it all considering it will all spoil. It is all fresh stuff that we wouldn’t be able to distribute within a timely fashion to our programs because of what the contents are, it is stuff that will expire quickly. We are happy to serve the community and give back to the community that gives so much to us.”

He added that anyone is welcome to come and grab some produce.