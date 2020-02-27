Salvation Army closing Nelson thrift store

The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Nelson is closing next month. (Photo by Prudence Earl on Unsplash)

The Salvation Army has decided to close the thrift store portion of its community in Nelson indefinitely.

Its final day will be Tuesday, March 24.​

The Salvation Army has operated in Nelson for 123 years.

“The thrift store has been part of our operations here for 49 years and the decision to close it did not come easily,” says Lt. Michelle Cale. ​​

“There were several factors that contributed to the decision, not the least of which was the continued decline in revenue over the last five years – possibly brought about by the change in the economy.”

In order for The Salvation Army to continue to be a valuable presence in the community and serve Nelson effectively this decision was necessary, Cale said.

The closure of the thrift store will impact nine employees, who will be out of work as of March 31.

“The well-being of those we serve and those we serve alongside is always the first concern of the organization, and we want to assure the public that we will be caring for our outgoing team members well who have served this community so diligently over the years,” said Cale. ​

“Although The Salvation Army has had to make the difficult decision I want to assure you that we remain committed and dedicated to serving the citizens of Nelson through our many programs and services each and every day.

“We are extremely grateful to those that support the crucial work of the Army in this city and we are confident that we can continue to count on that generosity. I thank the community for years of dedicated patronage and support. We can only do the work we do because of your ongoing support and, while this is a sad occasion, we look to the future with optimism as we continue to operate and serve in this great community.”​

Trail Daily Times