Salvation Army announces new Bulkley Valley Ministries director

Big changes are coming to the Salvation Army’s Bulkley Valley branch.

In a July 25 press release the organization announced the branch’s current director Tim Sharp would be moving to Edmonton, Alta. Aug. 1 to become the director for the organization’s Community Resource Centre.

“Hitting the road for Edmonton for my next adventure. It’s hard to believe that it has been three years. I will miss this place,” reads a July 29 Facebook post from Sharp.

Sharp’s position will be filled by Adam Marshall, who comes from London, Ont. where he worked as the Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator for the Salvation Army.

Marshall arrives in town on Aug. 12 with his wife Mykaela and their nine-month old puppy Major.

Salvation Army employee Kelly Spurway will be providing interim leadership until he arrives.

“Both Adam and his wife Mykaela have had a tremendous amount of experience in and around the organization through the various opportunities they have been a part of,” the release reads.

“They are very motivated to share the love of Jesus, meet human [needs] and be transforming influences within this community.”

The Salvation Army is an international charity that provides various charitable services to more than 1.6 million people in Canada each year.