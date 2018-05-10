Salmon River breaches banks, bridge being monitored

Lake DeMille has returned as rising water from the Salmon River floods the adjacent DeMille’s Farm Market fields and other properties along to the river. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lake DeMille has returned as rising water from the Salmon River continues to flow over its banks and onto adjacent properties.

As land along the river, such as the DeMille’s Farm Market field, continues to take on water, the Salmon River Bridge on The Trans-Canada Highway is being monitored by maintenance personnel. The bridge was temporarily closed earlier this morning so that a log jam could be removed.

Water is also blocking off the west side of the nearby pedestrian foot bridge. Meanwhile, drivers using 10th Ave. SW are advised to use caution as parts of the road near Salmon Arm West Elementary have also taken on water.