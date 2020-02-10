Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub arson approaches one-year anniversary

Its been almost one year since the Salmon Point Resort was burned down in an apparent arson.

The Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub lies smouldering while firefighters conduct clean up operations. The pub caught fire sometime before 5 a.m. March 1. File photo by Curtis Papove

At approximately 5 a.m. on March 1, Campbell River RCMP members responded to a fully involved structure fire at the Salmon Point Resort. As the one year anniversary approaches of the fire that destroyed the bar and restaurant, police are still looking to speak to people who may have direct information regarding how the fire started.

“The Salmon Point fire was deemed to be suspicious after initial investigations,” said Const Maury Tyre.

“The Campbell River RCMP are asking that anyone with information, that could point to who started the fire or identify how it started, call the Campbell River RCMP. This fire had an effect on everyone that worked for Salmon Point, people lost their livelihoods. It’s important that we have the opportunity to hold the person or persons to account who started the fire.”

If you have direct knowledge of information regarding the Salmon Point fire, contact the RCMP at 250-286-6221.

