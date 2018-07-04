Salmon natural bypass channel topic of Lumby meeting

The Regional District of North Okanagan to discuss fish ladder at Shuswap Falls near Lumby. (Morning Star file photo)

The Wilsey Dam Fish Passage Committee and the Whitevalley Community Resource Centre are hosting a community meeting July 5 to present the concept for the Natural Bypass Channel at Shuswap Falls and the dam that was recently presented to BC Hydro.

The hydro dam was built in 1929 by the privately owned West Canadian Hydro-Electric Corporation to supply power to the North Okanagan. The company was taken over by the BC Power Commission in 1946 and by the water rights Board Province of BC in 1954. It now falls under the jurisdiction of BC Hydro.

The construction of the hydro dam subsequently blocked fish migration to the 32 km between the dam and Sugar Lake upstream. While the original design of the dam considered the construction of a fishway, the priority had been to generate hydro.

Related: Fish ladder sought for Wilsey Dam

Due to the Hell’s Gate slide in the Fraser Canyon in 1913 during railway construction, salmon stocks had been decimated in the Fraser system. The government of the time waved the requirement for the fish ladder citing the economic cost of construction would create a financial hardship to the privately held power company.

The Wilsey Dam Fish Passage Committee (and its predecessor group) has been working formally towards a fish passage solution at Wilsey Darn since 2003, building on the work of others that dates back to at least the 1970s.

Related: Fish ladder demanded

Related: Need for salmon passage spawns festival in Lumby

In 2008 BC Hydro established the BC Hydro Fish and Wildlife Compensation Coastal Region Board and a seven-step fish passage decision framework to evaluate opportunities to restore fish production above BC Hydro facilities that previously blocked fish passage. Since then, the Wilsey Dam Fish Passage committee has worked directly with agencies, local governments, Indigenous communities, and various stakeholder representatives and groups looking at options.

In May, the committee presented it’s final report to FWCP board which now endorses the “Plan for Fish Passage at Wilsey Dam”. This milestone of the process represents successful completion of both: Step 4, ‘Preliminary Technical Feasibility’ and step 5 ‘FWCP Endorsement’ in the Fish Passage Decision Framework.

Related: Unauthorized dam near Willowbrook investigated after near-breach

Related: Heatwave could lead to record-breaking electricity use: BC Hydro

The next two steps involve BC Hydro completing a ‘Business Case Development’ for the project and announcing a final decision to proceed if deemed equitable.

The community meeting on July 5 will provide an opportunity to ask questions on fish passage as well as having displays of past and present area water restoration projects. It will run from 2-4 p.m. at the White Valley Community Hall in Lumby.

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.