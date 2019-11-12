Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill closed for winter

The heavy snowfall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, prompted the City of Salmon Arm to close Shoemaker Hill for the winter. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shoemaker hill, the steep and winding portion of 10th Ave SE, was quickly closed for the winter season following the overnight snowfall on Nov. 12.

The hill is blocked with gates each winter and reopened in the spring, as its hairpin turn is hazardous when the road is slippery. The road is generally reopened in the early spring; the gates were unlocked in late March 2019.

