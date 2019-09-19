Salmon Arm to join worldwide strikes for climate change

Residents invited to meet at Ross Street Plaza on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. before marching to city hall

Julia Beatty is organizing a Climate Strike for Salmon Arm on Friday, Sept. 20, one of hundreds to be held across the country and around the world from Sept. 20 to 27 to demand action on climate change. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

After doing environmental impact assessments for the provincial government for 30 years, environmental issues are close to Julia Beatty’s heart.

Now retired, the Salmon Arm biologist’s focus is climate change.

“I’m quite concerned about climate change and the lack of action at all levels of government,” she says.

To bring more attention to what many are calling a climate crisis, Beatty is organizing a global strike for climate in Salmon Arm, #ClimateStrike Salmon Arm, one of hundreds inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg’s Friday Strikes for Climate.

This Friday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Ross Street Plaza, people will gather and then march to city hall where there will be speches from students, other citizens and politicians.

“I’m inviting people from all walks of life, including students…,” she says, describing it as a peaceful, non-partisan rally.

Beatty has invited the mayor and city council, along with the five federal candidates. She says most have prior commitments or haven’t responded to her but she thinks a couple of council members may come and two federal candidates have said they will – Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz and Green Party candidate Marc Reinarz.

“It’s a good opportunity and an important issue… It’s a great opportunity for people to hear from all the candidates.”

Beatty says it also happens to be a Pro D day so she’s hoping lots of students will come out.

People are welcome to bring their homemade placards and, if they wish to register their participation, they can go to https://act.350.org/event/globalclimatestrike/19267?

Beatty says she hopes many people will come. She’s organizing the rally because “it’s one way to bring it to the attention of the city, residents, inform some people and, make a statement, I guess… I thought, if these young kids can get organized and get going, surely somebody here could.”

