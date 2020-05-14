Salmon Arm residents invited to learn how to protect homes during wildfires

Fire crews watch from Highway 1 as a water bomber dumps water on the wildfire that sprang up Sept. 3, 2017 below Kault Hill, about eight kilometres west of Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Fresh in many people’s memories are the 2017 and 2018 wildfire seasons, which were deemed the worst in B.C.’s history.

A provincial state of emergency was declared and thousands of people were displaced from their homes.

The 2020 Salmon Arm FireSmart support program would like to do its part to help protect residential areas from wildfires.

The City of Salmon Arm and the Neskonlith Band, together with other community leaders, are inviting the public to a meeting conducted via Zoom regarding FireSmart principles, multiple aspects of wildfire preparation and the Salmon Arm FireSmart program.

The session, open to the public, is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. Citizens are encouraged to attend, learn and inquire. During this 1.5-hour information and question-and-answer session, participants will learn how they can play an active role in helping their own neighborhoods prepare for wildfire by recognizing the little things that put homes at risk.

A news release on the meeting explains that community leaders, professional foresters and local fire officials will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions.

To attend the session, you are asked to send an email to firesmart@silvatech.ca, write ‘join’ in the subject line and you will be added to the invitation email list.

Join us for a virtual FireSmart Information Session on Thursday, May 21 at 7:00 pm. To register and view details click here ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/tHyZcTmH0M pic.twitter.com/Rzktb444Fj — City of Salmon Arm (@SalmonArmBC) May 14, 2020

Also explained will be the FireSmart Community Recognition Program.

Along with neighbourhoods protecting homes, they can receive community recognition for their efforts and potentially become one of two neighbourhoods to receive a complimentary FireSmart community assessment by a trained and certified local FireSmart representative.

The news release points out that Salmon Arm has not been immune to the destruction of wildfires.

The town experienced the Eden Hill fire in 1973 and the Silver Creek fire in 1998, “both of which showered embers down on homes and properties all over Salmon Arm for days. It was a miracle not more homes were lost.”

