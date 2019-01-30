Salmon Arm, regional district join forces to provide dog control

The City of Salmon Arm and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District have reached a solution to provide residents with dog control services.

The city and the CSRD have secured the services of Commissionaires BC to provide animal control services within city boundaries, dog control services in Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) and the Ranchero area of Electoral Area D as well as dangerous dog control in Electoral Area F (North Shuswap.)

The Commissionaires will begin providing dog control services for both the city and the CSRD on Feb. 4.

Commissionaires BC is a non-profit organization which has become a well-established provider of bylaw enforcement and dog control services in the area. Exceptional recommendations regarding the Commissionaires’ service were obtained from both the City of Armstrong and City of Enderby, state the city and CSRD in a joint news release.

“The collaboration between the city and CSRD created an economy of scale where we could attract an organization like Commissionaires BC to look at expanding into our area,” said Ryan Nitchie, the CSRD’s team leader of community services.

As the Commissionaires do not operate animal shelter facilities, staff from the CSRD and the city also worked together on a proposal to use the City of Enderby’s animal shelter facility to house and care for impounded dogs.

“This is a great example of local government neighbours working together to best meet the needs of the citizens we serve,” said Erin Jackson, Salmon Arm’s director of corporate services.

The service in the city and CSRD will continue to be complaint-driven, dealing with aggressive, at-large, unlicensed or nuisance dogs, but will also include proactive patrolling of the communities in a well-marked Animal Control vehicle.

Both the city and the CSRD will be setting up ways for citizens to access dog control services including phone, email and online website services, which will be launched in the coming weeks.

