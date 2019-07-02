Salmon Arm RCMP warn of fake gold jewelry sold in parking lots

Police receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars

All that glitters is not gold.

Salmon Arm RCMP are urging people to call 911 if they are approached in parking lots by individuals selling gold jewelry.

In a July 2 news release, Staff Sgt. Scott West says two cases have been reported where locals have purchased gold jewelry in local parking lots. They buyers later learned they had spent hundreds of dollars on fake gold.

“Buying jewelry in a parking lot from people who are not known to you is not a good idea,” warns West. “If it seems too good to be true, or just a great deal, in a parking lot it is probably a scam of one kind or other.”

If anyone one is approached in a parking lot to buy jewelry, West recommends you politely decline the offer and call 911 so police can locate these individuals and investigate.

