Salmon Arm RCMP seize drugs, weapons after arrest of man barricaded in residence

A Salmon Arm man found with illicit drugs and weapons was arrested earlier this month.

On Sept. 2 around 3 p.m. Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a call regarding a residence on Highway 97B.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said police were advised no one was living in the residence, but that someone was inside it and had barricaded the door.

When officers arrived, a 27-year-old man was unlawfully in the residence, police said. The man was arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with an existing probation order.

A search performed after the man’s arrest found an imitation handgun, bear spray, a knife and a collapsible baton.

Police also found what they believe to be fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and heroin. The drugs will be sent to a Health Canada lab to confirm their contents. Police noted the quantity of drugs seized was significant.

The man was released pending further investigation. Police are contemplating charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance and weapons offences.

