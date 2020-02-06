Salmon Arm RCMP release photos of armed robbery suspect

The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at a clerk while demanding money

Security camera footage captured these images of an armed robbery suspect who allegedly pointed a handgun at a clerk demanding an undisclosed amount of cash from a downtown Salmon Arm financial institution on on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Contributed)

RCMP have released images of an armed suspect in connection to robbery at a financial institution in Salmon Arm.

Shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, RCMP responded to a report of a robbery on Ross Street. The suspect covered their face with a balaclava, allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to a Salmon Arm RCMP release, the suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

6′ to 6′ 1″ tall and slimly built

Approximately 30-35 years-old

Seen wearing a pair of black Puma track pants, with two grey/white stripes going down each leg, a black winter jacket, black skate shoes, a black balaclava, and a pair of sunglasses

Carrying a grey/silver handgun

The RCMP asks that anyone with additional information contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Or submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Read more: Third time’s a charm: man arrested after armed robbery at Vernon store

Read more: Police investigating armed robbery of liquor store

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.