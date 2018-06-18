Salmon Arm RCMP nab suspected tire thief

Owner of vehicle confirms to officer he definitely did not give permission to suspect to take tires

A suspected wheel and tire thief was nabbed by a police officer on patrol early today.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that on June 18 at 2:30 a.m., an officer noticed what he thought were two men attempting to steal wheels and tires from a parked vehicle on 10th Street.

As the officer stopped and turned around, the two men fled. One was immediately located and arrested following a

scuffle. The second was able to escape while the first one struggled with the arresting officer.

Police say the suspect who was taken into custody is known to them. Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle confirmed that he did not give the suspect permission to take the wheels from his vehicle.

The 53-year-old man has been released to appear in court in mid‐August to face charges of theft.

