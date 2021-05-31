During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

  • May. 31, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 14-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Alberta was located by Salmon Arm RCMP during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, May 18, police in Salmon Arm received a report of a vehicle travelling east from Chase. According to police, the vehicle and its driver were connected to an abduction file out of Alberta.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the vehicle was located and stopped by police in Salmon Arm.

“As a result of the traffic stop, the officers located the 14-year-old female child who appeared to be safe at the time,” said West in a May 31 news release. The 14-year-old was placed in the care of B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development.

West said the driver, a 25-year-old female resident of Alberta, was taken into custody and released, and is to appear in court in Alberta.

