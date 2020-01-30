Salmon Arm RCMP investigating incident in Eagle Bay

RCMP are investigating an incident in Eagle Bay in which a man is reported to have been injured.

A witness said police responded to a residence along Eagle Bay Road in the afternoon on Wednesday, Jan. 29. According to the witness, a man received a serious injury and had to be rushed to hospital.

Salmon Arm RCMP said Thursday morning, Jan. 30, that they would be providing further information later in the day.

