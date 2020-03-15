Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department respond to possible brushfire

Emergency crews were seen investigating a wooded area at the rear of the vacant lot.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department and the RCMP could be seen investigating a wooded area at an empty lot in downtown Salmon Arm on Sunday, March 15. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm RCMP and Fire Department responded to an empty lot just off the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday, March 15.

The emergency services were at the undeveloped property located between the Pro-Air and Tanto Latte building and the Buckerfields feed store shortly before noon. Their focus appeared to be on a wooded area towards the rear of the property; the fire department had hoses hooked up to their truck.

Read More: ‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

Read More: No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate they were responding to a small brush fire.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer