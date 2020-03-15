The Salmon Arm Fire Department and the RCMP could be seen investigating a wooded area at an empty lot in downtown Salmon Arm on Sunday, March 15. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department respond to possible brushfire

Emergency crews were seen investigating a wooded area at the rear of the vacant lot.

The Salmon Arm RCMP and Fire Department responded to an empty lot just off the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday, March 15.

The emergency services were at the undeveloped property located between the Pro-Air and Tanto Latte building and the Buckerfields feed store shortly before noon. Their focus appeared to be on a wooded area towards the rear of the property; the fire department had hoses hooked up to their truck.

Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate they were responding to a small brush fire.

