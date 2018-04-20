Salmon Arm RCMP arrest one male on child pornography charges

On Thursday, April 19, Salmon Arm RCMP conducted a search of a residence in the Canoe area and one male was arrested for possession of child pornography. The search resulted in the seizure of computers and digital storage devices which will be forensically examined by technical investigators to determine the content of all images on the computer.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that in June 2017, the Salmon Arm RCMP initiated an investigation into allegations relating to the downloading of child pornography from the Internet and possession of child pornography. The investigation led to orders for Internet service providers to produce records in order to determine the location of the computers and the owner of the IP addresses that downloaded the images.

The male was arrested following the April 19 search of his home, but was released as police continue their investigation. A report will be forwarded to Crown counsel for assessment of criminal charges. West says these investigations are long and involved and require the coordination of a number of investigative steps as the electronic devices must be searched image by image.

Police report they have no evidence or information to suggest that this male has offended against any local children.

