Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted in Calgary homicide

A man wanted in relation to a fatal stabbing in Calgary turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)

A man believed to have been involved in a fatal stabbing in Calgary was arrested by police in Salmon Arm.

On May 14, Christopher Douglas Mathers, 34, was arrested after turning himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. Mathers was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, issued May 11, relating to the death of Russell David Younker.

According to Calgary police, Younker died after being stabbed in an altercation with another individual on Thursday, April 15. Following an autopsy, the suspicious death was being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators attempted to locate the male suspect, only to learn he had moved out of his residence and had potentially left Calgary.

Police believed the victim and the accused knew each other and the altercation was a follow up to a previous incident between them.

The Calgary police thanked the Salmon Arm RCMP for their assistance in this investigation.

