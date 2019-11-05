Salmon Arm RCMP arrest couple for stolen Audi, uncover other items

Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking the owners of numerous items uncovered during an arrest of a man and woman for a vehicle stolen in the Lower Mainland.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Salmon Arm RCMP located an Audi Q7 reported stolen from Richmond on Sunday, Oct. 27. Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says a man and woman from B.C. were arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle.

While searching the propety where the vehicle was located, officers found other items believed to have been stolen. P0lice seized the items and are now looking for the owners. The items are as follows:

Two Stihl chainsaws in their cases;

Two Stihl weed eaters and various power tools;

A Giant mountain bike;

A Brodie mountain bike;

A Kona mountain bike;

A Trek mountain bike;

A CCM mountain bike;

A set of Ping golf clubs;

A Mariner outboard motor;

Zenith binoculars.

West said both the male and female suspects have a record for property crime offences. The male was released in late October on another property charge and was not to be in a vehicle without the registered owner present. The female was also on court-ordered conditions in relation to property crime offences. Both suspects were held in custody and are scheduled for a court appearance in Salmon Arm.

If you believe any of the seized items are yours, you may contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at their non-emergency line at 250-832-6044.

